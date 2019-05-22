Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 17

• On 5-11-19 at 2:48 p.m., Medics responded to Willow Street for the report of a person having a headache. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-11-19 at 3:55 p.m., Medics responded to Swanson’s for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-11-19 at 9:47 p.m., Medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person possible exposed to TB. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-13-19 at 6:51 a.m. medics responded to Trailer Court for an overdose. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-13-19 at 9:02 p,m, Medics responded to the area of Akakeek for the report of a person with a self inflicted stab wound to the chest. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-13-19 at 9:32 p.m. Medics responded to the area of Akakeek for the report of a person falling and bleeding from the head. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-14-19 at 12:17 a.m. Medics responded to Trailer Court for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and refused further evaluation, treatment, and transport.

• On 5-14-19 at 6:53 p.m. Medics responded to 2nd St for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-15-19 at 6:00 a.m. Medics responded to Hawaii Inn for the report of a person with abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-15-19 at 7:44 a.m. Medics responded to YKCC for the report of a person vomiting blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-15-19 at 3:44 p.m. Firefighters responded to 124 Ptarmigan for the report of a structure fire. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire when on scene. Firefighters performed overhaul to extinguished remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

• On 5-16-19 at 2:11 p.m. medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for an intoxicated person not able to walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-16-19 at 10:03 firefighters responded to Joe Lomack Beach for a unattended fire. Firefighters arrived and found a small fire on the beach, the crew then extinguished the fire.