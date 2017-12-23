Thank you Veterans

Thank you to the Bethel VFW Post 1041 for the generous donation to assist with the funeral expenses for our Grandson Brandon. Words cannot express our gratitude. Many thanks to our Veterans for their kindness and generosity during our time of loss. With deep regard.

George Charles and the Furlow Family

Misuse of alcohol

The misuse of alcohol like any other major illness causes stress or distress on the human body like dehydration, distress on the heart, headaches, etc. etc. which can cause the end of life here on earth. Yes, dehydration. None of us want to observe someone else to go through with this illness but to actively seek recovery and wellness. We do not want to lose friends or family.

Gilbert Keywehak

Mount Pleasant, MI

Christmas tree safety

The office of the Alaska State Fire Marshal wants you to deck the halls this holiday season and be fire smart while doing so remember to keep your Christmas tree watered and use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Don’t overload electrical circuits and always have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Michael Warzewick

Office of the Alaska State Fire Marshal

Rep. Westlake’s letter of resignation

Mr. Speaker,

Over the past few days (Dec. 15th), I have heard from colleagues, constituents, and friends who have continued to advise me on how to address recent events and the allegations against me. I have spent time deliberating on their guidance, and it is with a heavy heart that I respond now and announce that I will be resigning as a member of the Alaska State Legislature.

I ran for office to serve my district, my home, and my community. I wanted to be an advocate for the people whom I care so much about and make positive changes on their behalf.

As recent allegations of my behavior have superseded discussions about my constituents, my ability to serve them has been diminished. The conversation about my behavior has been elevated above the needs of my district, and that is not why I ran for office. I am not more important than the people who put me in my seat. My district has, and always should, come first.

Some people are angry with me; more are disappointed. I am too. To the women who came forward, thank you for telling your story. I am inspired by your bravery, and I am sorry for the pain I have caused. To my constituents, I am sorry to have let you down. These allegations do not reflect who I am, nor who I want to be. I will learn from this experience and be a better man because of it.

It has been a privilege to work alongside my many amazing colleagues, and I am proud of the work we have been able to accomplish. But much more than that, it has been the greatest honor to serve you, the residents of House District 40.

As a citizen, I will work tirelessly to earn back your trust and esteem and act as an activist. Together, we can continue to tackle the many problems that lie before us as both a region and a state. Thank you for your support, guidance, and trust.

Dean Westlake

Juneau, AK

This letter is in response to the articles covering the sexual harassment allegations made against men in the media and government throughout the United States

To all males living in this country I issue a collective statement: enough already! Who are you to impose your sexual desires on someone because they did not give you their consent? Once again we are witnessing those in authority positions taking advantage of the situation. Resignation is the least you can do. Prosecution is the best we can do…and we will.

What did you expect to gain from making sexual advances on a human being? If this isn’t an indication of the failure to grow up I don’t know what is. Those men who have permeated this transgression must seek counseling before they destroy more lives executing their perverted conquest. Otherwise time spent in prison will allow them to dwell on their evil actions while trying to survive an environment which is the closest equivalent to hell on earth.

Perhaps I had the advantage of growing up with four sisters in my family which some say predispositions males to be kinder to females throughout all stages of their life. Frankly I remember times when I was embarrassed for making incidental contact with a female followed by an immediate apology.

Ladies of America please be assured that the actions of a few do not represent the feelings and beliefs of the many. You are our mothers, sisters, daughters, cousins etc. that compose one equal half of the species we call the human race.

For that matter do not despair because the true honest and gentlemen of this country know better than to act inappropriately in your company. We will always cherish your beauty, charm and most importantly your intelligence. Now help us to drive this dreadful scourge from the planet once and for all. It is up to all of us. Let us begin.

Joe Bialek

Cleveland, OH

