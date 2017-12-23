State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 12 – December 15

Judgments
William Mukluk, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day
Patty A. Gregory, 49 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Priscilla R. Alexie, 45 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Day
Bennet Joseph, 29 Violate Condition of Release 3 Days
Joseph Hale, 26 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jerrold Julius Simon, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Timothy C. H. Fly, 36 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charlie Patrick, 38 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ryan Edwards, 42 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Brent Victor Semaken, 31 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Nellie Wassilie, 40 Violate Conditions of Release
Bennett Curtis L. Joseph, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 300 Days, 30 Mos.
John A. Karels Jr., 32 Violate Conditions of Release
Ryan Edwards, 42 Violate Conditions of Release 90 Days
