State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 12 – December 15

December 23, 2017

Judgments

William Mukluk, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day

Patty A. Gregory, 49 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day

Priscilla R. Alexie, 45 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Day

Bennet Joseph, 29 Violate Condition of Release 3 Days

Joseph Hale, 26 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jerrold Julius Simon, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Timothy C. H. Fly, 36 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Charlie Patrick, 38 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ryan Edwards, 42 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Brent Victor Semaken, 31 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Nellie Wassilie, 40 Violate Conditions of Release

Bennett Curtis L. Joseph, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 300 Days, 30 Mos.

John A. Karels Jr., 32 Violate Conditions of Release

Ryan Edwards, 42 Violate Conditions of Release 90 Days

