Kuspuk School District Upriver Science Fair

by Dave Bonnano

The 2017 Upriver Science Fair was held in Chuathbaluk this year on November 30th and December 1st. Participants flew from Sleetmute and Crooked Creek to participate and were involved in 2 action packed days of activities!

The theme this year was “Health.” Students learned about taking blood pressure, dental health and cold weather preparedness. They also had the opportunity to make a working stethoscope and a first aid kit that they could take home.

Winners in grade level divisions:

4th Grade

1st place – Kiley Hayden – SLQ

“Effects of a High Sugar Diet on Blood Sugar Levels”

2nd place – Kayla Effemka – SLQ

“Does Coffee, Tea, or Soda stain your teeth?”

3rd place – Zoya Morgan, Adrian Murphy, Shelby Spein – CHU

“Bouncy Egg Experiment”

5-7th Grade

1st place – Agatha Sakar and Kristyn Gregory – CKD

“What makes your eggs float?”

2nd place – Desirae Morgan – SLQ

“Human Battery”

3rd place – Aaliyah Williams and Shakayla Spein – CHU

“Cake and Egg Experiment”

8 – 12th Grade

1st place – Ashley Alexie – SLQ

“Effects of Music on Reading Comprehension”

2nd place – Eric Gusty – SRV

“A Smoker’s Lungs”

3rd place – Rasaun Stern-Morgan – SLQ

“Lemon Juice Battery”

Like this: Like Loading...