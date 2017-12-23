Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 15

• On 12-9-17 at 7:32 pm medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with a low SpO2. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-9-17 at 8:29 pm medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person not breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-10-17 at 6:09 am medics responded to the area of BNC apartments for the report of a person vomiting uncontrollably. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-10-17 Career Firefighters responded to the Small Boat Harbor for a person who was in a Snow Machine Wreck. The patient was assessed and transported to YKDRH-ER.

• On 12-10-17 Career Firefighters responded to AC Quickstop for a report an Intoxicated Male unable to stand for CSO. The patient was assessed and transported to YKDRH-ER.

• 12-11-17 9:40 a.m. medics responded to the YK Hostel for a person in pain and cannot move. Patient was transported to the hospital.

• On 12/12/17 Career Firefighters responded to AC, three times in the day for what ended up being cancel calls. Please only Call 911 in an emergency!

• 12-14-17 at 9:52 am Medics responded to Swanson’s Store for the report of a person having a panic attack. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 12-14-17 at 10:55am medics responded to the LKSD District Office for the report of a person who had been electrocuted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 12-14-17 at 2:14 pm Medics responded to YKCC parking lot for the report of a person who may have overdosed. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 12-14-17 at 9:32 pm medics responded to the area of the Covenant Church for the report of a person lying on the side of the road. Patient was assessed and transported to the Sobering Center by CSPs.

• 12-15-17 3:03 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with pain all over their body. Patient transported to the hospital.

• 12-15-17 11:00 p.m. medics responded to the area of Jacobs Way for a person that was assaulted and bleeding from the head. Patient transported to the hospital.

