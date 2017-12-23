Bethel Family Clinic receives HIIP Grant

Bethel Family Clinic recently received a grant from the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, for Health Infrastructure Investment Program (HIIP) Project. This grant will be put toward the construction costs for the new medical building at 640 4th Avenue. This facility is on track to be completed by spring 2018 and progress can be viewed via our website: www.bethelclinic.org.

The Bethel Family Clinic (BFC) is a small community-based, non-profit healthcare provider located in Bethel, Alaska. The organization was founded in 1981 and became a federally funded HRSA §330 Community Health Center in 2001. The organization’s mission states “Bethel Family Clinic provides integrated health care and promotes wellness for all people within the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta”.

BFC serves all people throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, regardless of tribal enrollment status or ability to pay. Services include routine preventative and acute/urgent medical services including prenatal care, behavioral health services, and recently added dental services. BFC is staffed by 16.0 FTEs, including providers. Staffing includes a mix of Physician, Physician Assistant, Licensed Professional Counselor, LCSW, Substance Abuse Counselor, and Dentist, along with clinical and administrative support staff.

“We are very excited, thankful and look forward to working with M. J. Murdock Trust, who has taken interest of our project and how we provide needed services to the people of our region of Western Alaska” said LaTesia Guinn, Executive Director for Bethel Family Clinic. Until this project is finished we are requesting additional funding from our donors, community and others.

ABOUT M. J. MURDOCK CHARITABLE TRUST

M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest-Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington – that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. www.murdocktrust.org.

